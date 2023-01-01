Mild cold hampers warm clothes market

Aurangabad

The woolen and warm clothes market in the city has not experienced extreme cold even at the end of the winter season. The shopkeepers have opined that sweaters, jackets, and other warm clothes worth around Rs 7 crores are lying unsold in the city.

Last year, a severe cold was experienced during the last phase of the winter season. People purchased warm clothes from the Tibetians selling woolen cloths in the city. These businessmen left the city in the first week of January.

This year, the shopkeepers purchased the clothes in large quantities as it was expected that there will be a cold wave after Diwali. However, their expectations were ruined. The city traders and the sellers from other states were expecting a business to the tune of Rs 15 crores this year. The mercury dropped but the chilliness was not so severe.

Tibetian traders said that only 50 percent of the stock was sold and it is expected that around 20 percent of the total stock will be sold in the next few days. The woolen market on Central Bus stand road borne a deserted look as the customers are not coming there. The shopkeepers were seen taking a rest in the afternoon. The Tibetian market started in the city on October 10 and around 50 shops were erected. The businessmen will go to Delhi by January 15 and return the remaining stock to the respective companies.