Milind Patil passes away

Aurangabad, Jan 21: Founder secretary of the Chhava Maratha Yuva Sanghtana and office-bearer of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Milind Shriram Patil (56, N-2, Cidco) died of a prolonged illness here this morning. He is survived by three brothers, wife and two sons. Last rites were performed on him at Mukundwadi crematorium. He was the elder brother of chief manager (electronics) with Lokmat group Yogesh Patil. Milind Patil handled various social issues and resorted to many innovative agitations.