MIM fields 15 candidates; extend's support to one in Pune

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The MIM party has fielded 15 candidates, apart from extending support to a candidate in Hadapsar (Pune). The decision to field less number of candidates has been taken to prevent vote splitting. The state president, Imtiaz Jaleel, said that the party has nominated the candidates from the constituencies where the Muslim voters are in large numbers.

In the 2019 elections, MIM's presence significantly impacted Congress and NCP, leading to narrow defeats for several prominent leaders.

For the 2024 elections, MIM has revised its strategy, focusing on candidates likely to win. They conducted research to identify constituencies with Muslim and Dalit voters and selected candidates accordingly.

Constituency-wise names of MIM candidates:

- Aurangabad East: Imtiaz Jaleel

- Aurangabad Central: Nasser Siddiqui

- Bhiwandi West: Waris Pathan

- Versova: Rais Lashkariya

- Byculla: Fayyaz Ahmed

- Mumbra: Saif Pathan

- Kurla: Babita Kanade

- Malegaon: Mufti Ismail

- Dhule: Farooq Shah

- Solapur: Farooq Shabadi

- Murtizapur: Manikrao Sarwade

- Miraj: Mahesh Kamble

- Nanded South: Syed Moin

- Nagpur: Kirti Dongre and

- Hadapsar - Azhar Tamboli