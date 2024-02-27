Minister Atul Save’s birthday celebrated with festivities
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 27, 2024 10:45 PM2024-02-27T22:45:02+5:302024-02-27T22:45:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Minister for housing and other backward bahujan welfare, Atul Save, celebrated his birthday with a grand ceremony ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Minister for housing and other backward bahujan welfare, Atul Save, celebrated his birthday with a grand ceremony at Sagar Lawns. Chief minister, Deputy CM’s, and other dignitaries extended greetings.
The day began with a pooja at Shree Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai, followed by visits to Sansthan Ganapati and Sagar Lawns.
Social activities marked the occasion, including a blood donation camp, distribution of food and educational supplies, and organizing a pilgrimage for couples.
Political and social figures attended the ceremony, wishing minister Save for the future. A large crowd of party workers and citizens also joined the celebration.Open in app