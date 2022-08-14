Minister Bhumre to unfurl flag today

Aurangabad, Aug 14:

The main official ceremony of flag hoisting will be held on the premises of the Divisional Commissioner's office at 9.05 am, on August 15, to celebrate Independence Day.

Minister Sandipan Bhumre will unfurl the tri-colour. Divisional Commissioner Sunil Kendrekar and District Collector Sunil Chavan have appealed to citizens to attend the programme.

As per the administration’s instructions, the Government or semi-Government should not organise the flag hoisting ceremony between 8.35 am to 9.35 am, so that individuals will be able to participate in the main government function.

Any office or institution should conduct its flag hoisting ceremony before 8.35 am or after 9.35 am on Independence Day.

Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Miniar said that everyone should follow social distancing and the departments should act as per the instructions given by the Government on August 10.