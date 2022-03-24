Minister Desai in the city on Mar 26

Aurangabad, March 24:

District guardian minister Subhash Desai will be arriving in the city on Saturday at 8 am. He will attend an event at Auric Hall at 9.30 am. He will then leave for Paithan at 11.30 am. He will inspect the water supply scheme between 12 pm and 1 pm. At 1.30 pm he will visit the Sant Vidyapeeth. Desai will then attend a program at 3.30 pm at CMIA. At 4 pm, he will be present for a vehicle distribution programme at the superintendent of police office. At 4.30 pm, he will review the works under Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial, ward formation and smart city at district collector office and will leave for Mumbai at 9.30 pm.