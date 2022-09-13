Minister Mahajan asks teachers to enhance education quality

Aurangabad, Sept 13:

Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan said that teachers should enhance the quality of education and not worry about problems which would be solved. He was interacting with a delegation of teachers' unions.

It may be noted that teachers took out a morcha to the divisional commissioner's office on Sunday in protest against making teachers' stay at headquarter mandatory.

Members of Shikshak Bharti Sanghatna met Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan and School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar at the latter’s house on Tuesday and raised their problems. Mahajan said that the teachers should improve education quality while the minister would solve their problems.

MLC Kapil Patil led the delegation while State unit president of the teachers union Navnath Gend, Prakash Dane, Bharat Shelar, Subhash Meher, Mahendra Barwal, Rajesh Bhusari and Prashant Narwade were present. The delegation demanded to withdraw the condition of staying at headquarter compulsorily. The delegation was informed that a meeting would be held next week on teachers' issues.