Minister Rane demands answer from Kadam; Thackeray over delay in Shiv Sena supremo’s funeral

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray passed away on November 17, 2012. It has now been 13 years since his demise. His death has once again become a flashpoint between the Shiv Sena Shinde faction and the Thackeray faction, sparked during the Dussehra rallies.

On October 2, during the Dussehra gathering, Shinde Sena leader Ramdas Kadam criticised former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, referring to the circumstances surrounding Balasaheb’s death. Following this, on Friday, Minister for Fisheries and Ports Nitesh Rane also launched a scathing attack, raising serious questions. Speaking to reporters at the Chikalthana airport, Rane questioned who was supposed to arrive from Switzerland with certain documents, due to which Balasaheb’s funeral was allegedly delayed by two days.

Later, during a media interaction after a meeting at the District Collector’s office, when journalists pressed the same issue, Minister Rane added, "MP Narayan Rane wanted to meet Balasaheb during his final moments. But Uddhav, with his deceitful nature, did not allow that meeting to happen."

He further said, “Only Ramdas Kadam can reveal what exactly transpired during Balasaheb’s last days. Who was coming from Switzerland that caused a delay in the funeral by two days? Uddhav Thackeray must answer that.”

Regarding Uddhav Thackeray's criticism of the RSS, Nitesh Rane hit back saying, “ The one who has become 'Uddhav Khan' should not teach us.”