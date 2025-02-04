Minister Sanjay Shirsat's election challenged

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A petition was filed in the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court challenging the victory of Minister Sanjay Shirsat in the Assembly election. The petition was filed by defeated candidate Raju Shinde alleging that Minister Shirsat adopted corrupt means to get elected.

He also requested the court to disqualify him and cancel his election under the Representation of the People Act. Following the petition, Justice Kishor Sant ordered to issuing of notices to the Central Election Commission, District Collector, District Election Officer and Minister Sanjay Shirsat. The next hearing on this election petition has been placed on February 21.

Money given to voters

Raju Shinde who lost the election in the Aurangabad West Assembly Constituency (SC Reserved)-108 has alleged in the election petition filed through adv Siddheshwar Thombre that Shirsath distributed money to voters for voting.

As proof of this, he gave a video circulating on social media about one Appasaheb Hiwale distributing money to voters in the Satara Deolai area during the elections. In the video, Hiwale was seen appealing to voters to vote for Shiv Sena (Shinde group) candidate Shirsat on the symbol of bow and arrow and distributing Rs 500 each to the voters.

The team head appointed by the Election Commission had filed a complaint in this regard at the Satara Police Station. The police had filed a ‘Non-cognizable offence’ (NC). He has attached the video in a pen drive and a copy of the NC with the petition.

Money also given to 'not vote'

In order to directly benefit Shirsat, money was also distributed to Muslim voters to vote. The Election Commission team registered a case at Jawaharnagar Police Station. The video of the same and a copy of the FIR were also attached to the petition.

Voters threatened at polling station

On the day of polling, police lathi-charged voters at a polling station in Waluj at the instruction of Shirsat. Around six videos were attached to the petition showing Shirsat threatening some voters.

Provisions in law

According to Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, giving a bribe to ‘vote or refrain from voting’ in an election is using corrupt means. If this is proved, the candidate is disqualified.