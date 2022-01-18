Minister Tope asks MESTA to withdraw schools reopening decision

Aurangabad, Jan 18:

Health Minister Rajesh Top asked Maharashtra English Schools Trustees Association (MESTA) office-bearers on Monday night to wait till the decision about the schools is taken by the Cabinet in its next meeting.

It may be noted that MESTA announced on Sunday evening to reopen English schools across on January 17 as malls and cinema halls are running with 50 per cent staff strength. The Association claimed that most of the schools in rural areas in Aurangabad and Nagpur were reopened.

Hearing this, Rajesh Tope called the MESTA delegation led by its founder president Sanjayrao Tayade Patil last night and held discussions. The minister informed them that the closure of schools is a collective decision of the Cabinet, so, the schools should wait till the next Cabinet meeting.

Box

Many schools reopened in rural

Talking to this newspaper, Sanjayrao Tayade Patil said that most of the English schools in rural areas had started.

“We have asked students to bring undertaking from parents for attending offline classes. The minister has given us assurance of positive decision on our demand. The government will announce the decision on January 19 after the Cabinet meeting,’ he said.,

He claimed around 250 schools from eighth to 12th standards were reopened in rural areas of Aurangabad. However, the schools in the city areas have not reopened yet.