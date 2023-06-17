Minor dispute in train, passenger calls goons and stabs two brothers

Railway station: Second incident in a week of attack

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After a minor argument over keeping the bag in the train from Kalyan, a fellow passenger called goons at the railway station and attacked two brothers. The incident took place on June 16 at 12:30 midnight. Interestingly, this is the second incident in a week in which passengers have been attacked at the railway station.

According to police, Yuvraj Raju Balrawat (21, Bhokardan) works as an electrician in the city. He went to Mumbai with his brother Sandeep for work. After completing the work both of them left Mumbai by Nandigram express. Meanwhile, Yuvraj had an argument with his fellow passengers for keeping a bag. The passenger then threatened the duo. Yuvraj and his brother got down at the railway station at midnight and were searching for the rickshaw.

The fellow passengers who had an argument called six to seven goons. They attacked both of them with a knife and stones. While Sandeep received minor injuries, Yuvraj was seriously injured. They went to the hospital and got treatment. A complaint was lodged at Vedantnagar police station. PSI Sudhakar Patil said that the search for the culprits is going on based on the CCTV footage.