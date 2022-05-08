Minor drowns in Harsul lake

Aurangabad, May 9:

A schoolboy who went for a swim in Harsul Lake along with his friends died on Sunday, less than 24 hours after a young man drowned in Ranjangaon Shivar. Two of the children had a narrow escape. The deceased was identified as Sheikh Adil Sheikh Shakeel (13, Amberhill).

The three children from Amber Hill on Jatwada road went to a swim in Harsul Lake on Sunday afternoon. All three entered the water. But as neither could swim, they started drowning. Meanwhile, two of them somehow managed to reach the shore, but the third drowned. After the two shouted for help, a youth who was swimming in the distance came to the rescue. He tried to find the drowned boy. However, he was not found. He then informed the police. Shrikant Rathod, Ganesh Gaikwad, Praveen Bodwade and Prakash Manavate of Begumpura police station rushed to the spot along with the Harsul police. The fire department was also notified. Duty incharge Mohan Mungse, Vinayak Limkar, LP Kolhe and team rushed to the spot and started searching. The body was found in the evening.