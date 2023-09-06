Minor girl gone to search mother raped

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a heinous incident, a man raped a 10-year-old girl gone to search her mentally challenged mother in Waluj area on September 1. The incident was unveiled on Monday. The police have arrested the accused.

Police said, the mother of the victim is mentally challenged and her father has died. The girl along with her mother, two sisters and a brother lives in the Waluj area in her grandfather’s house. Her aunt had come to the house for the past couple of days. She noticed that the girl was silent and did not even take the meals properly. She took the girl into confidence and asked her about it. She said that her mother had gone out of the house on September 1 and did not return till late evening. Hence, she went to search for her. At around 8 pm, her acquaint Dilip Waghilya Pawar (45, Waluj area) met her and on the pretext of searching her mother took her to Pandharpur. They found her in Pandharpur and they were returning home with her. As it was very late, all three slept near a kiosk near Waluj. At midnight, he took the girl aside and raped her and threatened her to kill if she will tell anyone. When the victim’s aunt came to know about it, based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s grandfather, a case was registered against Pawar with the Waluj police station. The police immediately arrested Pawar. Under the guidance of PI Sachin Ingole, API Amol Dhole is further investigating the case.