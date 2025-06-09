Minor girl injured in hit and run incident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A minor student was seriously injured after being hit by a speeding motorcycle in Bajajnagar around 11 am on Friday. The rider fled the scene immediately after the accident.

The victim, Rutuja Dumbare, was walking with her mother and younger sister from Garudjheep Academy toward Raje Shivaji School when two men on a black bike, riding recklessly, hit her head-on. The impact threw her several feet away, leaving her unconscious with a deep forehead injury. Locals rushed to the scene upon hearing the cries of the mother and sister and quickly shifted Rutuja to a hospital. Though the motorcyclist fled, alert bystanders managed to capture a photo of the bike. The number plate reads (MH-20-CL-8247). A case has been registered at the MIDC Waluj Police Station, and further investigation is underway.