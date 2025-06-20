Minor girl lured and abducted; case filed against two relatives

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A minor girl from the Pandharpur area was allegedly lured and abducted on Wednesday afternoon. Waluj MIDC police have registered a case of kidnapping against two of her relatives in connection with the incident.

According to the complaint filed by the girl’s mother, her 16-year-old daughter was working at a clothing shop in Pandharpur. On June 18, around 2 pm, the shopkeeper called to inform her that two individuals had come to the store and taken the girl away on a two-wheeler. When questioned, the girl told the shopkeeper that they were her relatives. However, when the family tried contacting the said relatives, they denied knowing the girl's whereabouts. Based on the complaint, police have registered a kidnapping case against the two men.