Minor girl's suicide: Family and villagers in anguish

Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Pooja Shivraj Pawar, a 16-year-old girl from Ohar village near Jatwada, committed suicide due to harassment by a youth. The incident, which came to light on Sunday, has sparked outrage among villagers and various organisations. On Tuesday, the villagers expressed their anger by staging a three-hour sit-in agitation on the main road of the village.

On August 18, Pooja ended her life by jumping into a well behind her house. A local youth, Kasim Yasin Pathan (21), had been harassing her due to unrequited love. He constantly called and messaged her, followed her to tuition classes, and threatened her to meet him. His family members were also involved in this harassment. Tired of the ongoing torment, Pooja took her own life. So far, Harsul police have arrested Kasim along with Raju Yasin Pathan and Jabbar Gaffar Pathan. However, the other accused, Yasin Subhan Pathan, Gaffar Subhan Pathan, Irfan Harun Pathan, and Harun Subhan Pathan, are still on the run.

Why was the POCSO Act not applied?

Villagers protested on Tuesday by blocking the road, demanding that charges under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) Act be added to the case, and calling for the appointment of a special investigation team to conduct a serious inquiry. They also demanded capital punishment for the accused. Pooja's family could not stop their tears. On Sunday, a case was registered against seven people for being responsible for Pooja's suicide. However, the villagers alleged that despite requesting the inclusion of the POCSO Act, the police avoided doing so.

Threats from the accused's relatives continue

According to the villagers, even after Pooja's suicide, the accused's relatives have been threatening them outside their home. A video has surfaced showing a young man issuing threats, saying, "Arrest today, bail tomorrow." However, the police have not confirmed the authenticity of this video. Previously, tensions between two groups had escalated in this village following unrest in Jinsi, and the police are being urged to exercise greater vigilance this time.

Another call for protest today

For justice to Pooja, an ‘Aakrosh Morcha’ will be taken out from Harsul T-Point at 10 am tomorrow. A large number of people are expected to participate in the march.