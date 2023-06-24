Minor pregnant girl raped

June 24, 2023

Minor pregnant girl raped

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A minor married girl and pregnant for five months was raped in a farm near Ganeshwadi in Gangapur tehsil. The Gangapur police have arrested the accused and a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offense (POCSO) Act and other sections. The accused has been identified as Vikram Jadhav.

Police said, the victim and her husband live on the farm of the accused Vikram Jadhav. On June 17 and 20, Jadhav raped her on two occasions, the victim mentioned in her complaint. The accused has been arrested while PSI Dnyaneshwar Sakhale is further investigating the case.

