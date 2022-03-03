Minorities Colleges demand to prevent harassment of staff by outsiders

Aurangabad, March 3:

The principals and teachers of different minorities colleges demanded that the misuse of the Right to Information (RTI) Act by outsiders, persons from the non-education field and goons should be prevented.

A delegation of principals and teachers met the vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Pramod Yeole and submitted a memorandum stating that some persons and organisations are constantly troubling minorities institutes through blackmailing, making false complaints, seeking money, pressurising to give particular information.

“The institutes impart education to minorities boys and girls within the jurisdiction of Bamu. The RTI applicants who mostly use the letterhead of several social and political organisations, threaten to create nuisance in colleges or malign the image of staff on social or traditional media if their demands are not fulfilled. The academic activities were affected a lot. The staff members of the colleges are under stress frequently because of this. Significantly, those who face injustice should seek information than sending others,” it was stated in the memorandum.

The delegation requested the VC to prevent persons from trouble college staff and lodge a police complaint if anyone seeks information under RTI time and again.

Principals Dr Mazhar Farooqui, Dr Abuzar Bawazir, Dr Navid-us-Sahar, Dr Shaikh A M, Dr Arif Pathan and others signed the memorandum.