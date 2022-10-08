Minority scholarship amount doubled

Aurangabad, Oct 8:

The Minority Development Department (MDD) of the State has increased the scholarship for professional courses up to Rs 50,000. However, 50 per cent of biometric attendance was made compulsory.

The MDD started giving scholarships to students from Jain, Muslim, Christian, Buddhist and Parsi communities since the year 2008-09 to bring them into the mainstream of higher education.

A total of Rs 25,000 was paid to the selected candidates for professional courses in Engineering, Pharmacy and Management.

The Government announced the decision of enhancing scholarship amount up to Rs 50,000 from the academic year 2022-23. The Minority Department also issued the revised guidelines.

The annual income limit of parents has increased to Rs 8 lakh from Rs 2 lakh to be eligible to apply for the scholarship. Those students studying up to standard 12th will get Rs 5,000. The scholarship amount will be deposited in the student's account directly.