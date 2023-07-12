Minors steal phones to impress girlfriends

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a shocking revelation, three minor friends of the age group of 16-17 years stole around 300 mobile phones just to impress their girlfriends. The Mukundwadi police arrested these boys red-handed on Tuesday and seized 38 phones from them.

Mukundwadi police station PSI Pankaj More received the information that the boys are coming to sell the stolen mobile phones. Under the guidance of PI Vitthal Sase, More and his team laid a trap in the Mukundwadi area and arrested these boys, and seized three stolen phones from them.

They confessed that they used to stand near Railway Gate No. 56 and grab the phones of the passengers standing at the gate by hitting with a stick on their hands when the speed of the train was reduced. They told that they had sold 38 mobile phones in the city and the police seized it. They also sold phones in Beed and Nanded districts.

The action was executed by PSI More, Narshing Pawar, Babasaheb Kamble, Anil Thore, Ganesh Wagh, Yogesh Bawaskar, and others. They sold a recently launched mobile phone amounting to Rs 55,000 in just Rs 5,000.