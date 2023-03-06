Mischievous youthd throw balloon filled with colour at exam hall

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Some mischievous youths threw a balloon filled with colour at an examination centre of SSC in the city on Monday.

This created fear among students. The invigilators and centres chief closed all windows of the centre immediately.

According to details, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) conducted an English subject paper of SSC between 11 am and 2 pm today.

The students were attempting today’s paper in halls no 6 and 9 of the second floor of Little Flower High School in Cantonment today.

Some mischievous students threw a balloon filled with colour was thrown at the examination centre hall at 12.30 pm.

The balloon which was made from a polythene bag smashed against the wall and burst. Its colour splattered on the answer books of six students of the hall no 9 and three students of hall number 6. The students were worried about it as objections may be taken while assessing the answer books. The invigilator and centre chief convinced students that they need not worry about it.

A school teacher captured the act of mischievous students on her mobile phone and its clip will be handed over to the police as proof.

The centre chief informed Education officer M K Deshmukh and divisional secretary of the State Board Vijay Joshi. The officers instructed the centre chief to lodge a complaint with the police.

The centre chief was asked to submit a report stating that the answer books have stains of colour but, students are not responsible for this. So, the report was sent to the Board and the Education Officer’s office.

The centre chief said that this was not the first time as mischievous students had thrown a stone earlier, luckily, no one was injured in it. “The fans were switched off following the request of students as pages of answer books fly while writing answers. The windows were opened today so that the hall should have sunlight and air. But, mischievous youths took advantage of the situation,” he said.

There are 18 sensitive centres and most of them in rural areas of the district. The students take admission to these schools just to pass the examination. The squads of officers remained at all the centres on Monday for the English subject paper. All the students were frisked before the entry. The police force was deployed outside the centres.

Box

1st copycat caught in district

The SSC examinations began on March 2 and a not single case of malpractice was reported in the district. The first copycat was caught on the English subject’s paper of SSC Ghrishneshwar Vidyalaya in Khuldabad of the district today. The centre chief made a complaint to the Board against the students. The examinations were conducted smoothly at the remaining centres.