Misconceptions on Maratha reservations clarified

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

MP Ashok Chavan addressed misconceptions about the Maratha reservation, stating the 10% reservation has helped thousands of youth secure jobs in a press conference. He also highlighted that the Mahayuti government's decision on Kunbi certificates has enabled many to obtain caste certificates.

The Supreme Court has issued orders not to exceed the 50% reservation limit with clear instructions in the Indira Sahani case verdict. Despite this, the state has implemented a 72% reservation, making special provisions for it. Additionally, the state has granted a 10% reservation to the Maratha community. Regarding the Nanded Lok Sabha by-election, the party considered Chavan for candidacy, but he declined to offer others an opportunity, as he was already serving in the Rajya Sabha.

Chavan further clarified that the BJP selects candidates based on merit. If any Muslim candidate had the required merit, they would have been nominated. He also criticized Congress's advertisements in Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, and Karnataka, noting they lacked state leaders' photographs and the printer/publisher's name. The BJP has filed a complaint with the Election Commission, arguing that the claims in these advertisements about failed schemes in the three states were misleading.