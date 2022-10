Miscreant sets ablaze parked car

Aurangabad, June 27:

A car parked in front of a house was set ablaze by a miscreant in Golwadi Shivar in Cidco Waluj Mahanagar on Saturday night.

Police said Santosh Uttam Jadhav (Waluj Mahanagar) parked his car (MH20 BY 9006) in front of his house on June 25. Some miscreant burnt his car. A case has been registered with Satara police station.