Miscreants beat girl on road, video goes viral

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Some miscreants beat a girl student on the road over the suspicion that she his having friendship with a boy from other religion. The girl is a native of Shirdi and has come to the city for the preparation of NEET examination. The incident occured on Asefia Colony road near Town Hall on April 24 afternoon. A video of the incident went viral on the social media and a case was later registered with the Begumpura police station, said PI Shivaji Taware.

On April 24, at around 2 pm, the police control room received a message that some youths are beating a girl near Asefia Colony. Accordingly, constable Praveen Bodwade, Prakash Manwate and others rushed to the spot. The miscreants were teasing the girl. The police rescued her and brought to the police station. The police contacted her parents and asked them to lodged a complaint. However, her parents refused to lodge a complaint. The video of beating of the girl had gone viral on the social media on April 26. The police took cognizance of the crime and registered a complaint on the basis of the complaint lodged by contable Bodwade.

DCP Deepak Girhe, ACP Ashok Thorat visited the police station and issued directives. Under the guidance of PI Taware API Hareshwar Ghuge is further investigating the case.

3 miscreants arrested

After the video of the miscreants beating the girl went viral on the social media. The Osmanpura police within a short period arrested a miscreant Shaikh Gayaz alias Babbu Shaikh Riyaz (30, Phulenagar, Osmanpura). Similarly, the Begumpura police arrested two miscreants including Nadim Khan Firoz Khan (21, Maqbara Road, Begumpura) and Sufiyan Khan Musa Khan (21, Asefia Colony). The police have launched a severe manhunt for the other accused, said PI Taware.