Missing lady doctor found dead after six days near Sai Tekdi

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A decomposed body of a woman doctor, who was missing for the last six days has been found in the dense forest near Sai Tekdi in Deolai area on Sunday evening. The deceased have been identified as Rupali Nitin Borse (50). The woman was reported missing from her home on July 17.

The incident came to light when citizens who were walking and leisuring on Sunday evening experienced a spread of foul smell in the air.

Rupali was staying with husband Dr Nitin Borse and son in Prathameshnagari in Deolai area. Her husband is a doctor in Dr Hedgewar Hospital. On July 17 at around 1 pm, Rupali stepped out of her home saying the family members that she is going out for darshan in the nearby temple. When she did not return home, the worried family members started searching for her till late in the night. Later on, the family members lodged a missing complaint with Satara police station. ASI Vishnu Jagdale was investigating the case.

On Sunday, as a routine, large number of residents were walking in the vicinity of Sai Tekdi. Besides, there was huge rush of devotees at Sai Mandir due to Guru Poornima. The foul smell that spread in the air attracted the attention of people who then went in the dense forest area and found a woman’s body hanging to a tree.

Acting upon the information, the Chikalthana police station’s ASI Madan Nagargoje and his team reached the spot. After post-mortem on Monday, the body was handed to the family members.

The preliminary report of doctors, the death has been held due to hanging. However, the body was in a very decomposed state, therefore, further report has been withheld. The body was identified due to clothes. Rupali herself was a doctor, but owing to her family responsibilities, she was not doing a job or practicing anyhwere. On July 17, she stepped out of home, but had left her mobile phone in the house only. Meanwhile, the police is investigating the case to find out the reason for the extreme step.