Missing policeman found dead in well

Aurangabad, Jan 30:

A policeman missing for the past six day was found dead in a well in police commissionerate area on Sunday evening. The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Fakirrao Gade (50, Sundarnagar, Padegaon). However, the mystery behind the death has not unveiled yet.

According to the Begumpura police, Sanjay Gade was posted in the police head quarters. His son Kishor lodged a complaint that Sanjay Gade is missing on January 26. The senior officers had issued order to search Gade but he was not found.

On Sunday evening, some children were playing near the well and it was stinking. When they saw in the well, they found a body floating on the surface of the water. The senior officers rushed to the spot. The fire brigade jawan removed the body from the well. Kishor identified the deceased as his father. A case of accidental death has been registered in Begumpura police station.

After receiving the information DCP Ujwalla Vankar, DCP Aparna Gite, crime branch ACP Vishal Dhume, ACP Vivek Saraf, PI Ashok Bhandare and other officers visited the spot.