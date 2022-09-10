Missing U-tuber found in MP

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 10:

A well-known minor U-tuber from the city was missing from Friday afternoon. The city police with the help of the Railway Protection Force (RPF)traced the missing girl. RPF Jawans took her into custody from Kushinagar Express at Itarsi Station in Madya Pradesh.

According to the information provided by Cantonment police station PI Sharad Ingale, the father of the missing girl lodged a complaint on Friday night that his 16-year-old daughter is studying in class eleventh in Deogiri College. As he scolded her, she left the house on Friday at around 2 pm without informing anyone. They searched for her with her friends and relatives, but could not find her. Hence, Cantonment police registered a kidnapping case immediately and started the investigation.

Considering the gravity of the case, CP Dr Nikhil Gupta directed the officers to facilitate the investigation, despite the police force being engaged in the Ganesh immersion procession.

City police, Cyber police, and crime branch officers were asked to give the update within an hour. After investigating the technical evidence, it was found that the girl is going toward Madhya Pradesh. Accordingly, CP Dr Gupta informed the RPF officers about the girl. The RPF jawans then took her into custody at Itarsi Station from the train, said crime branch PI Avinash Aghav.

More than 5 million followers

This U-tuber from the city is very popular on social media due to her reels. She has more than 4.5 million followers on U-tube and more than one million on Instagram. Her parents appealed to the people through these channels to find their daughter. They made a video-live for four hours. In it, they had even raised questions about the police investigation. However, when the girl was found, they thanked the city police, cyber police, crime branch and CP Dr Gupta. It was opined that the girl might be going to her native place.