Missing youth found dead in Pethenagar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a gruesome incident, a youth, who stepped out of his home on Saturday afternoon, was found dead at the foothills in Pethenagar, on Monday evening. The deceased has been identified as Sunil Gautam Jadhav (24, Rahulnagar).

The Cantonment Police has started the process to register a case of murder late in the evening.

Police said, “ Sunil was working as a housekeeper for a Kanchanwadi-based agency. On April 13, he stepped out of the home saying his family members that he is going out with his friends. He was in touch with the family till 4 pm on Saturday. Later on, his mobile was switched off. Worried family members searched for him but could not find his whereabouts till Monday afternoon. On the other hand, a shepherd was grazing goats near the hills (existing in the jurisdiction of the forest office) at Pethenagar. The spread of foul smell in the atmosphere made him search for the source. He found a decomposed body. Acting upon the information, the Cantonment Police Station’s inspector Rajendra Holkar and PSI Sopan Narale reached the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem to the GMCH.

Last call to family

Sunil had informed his family that he was in Bhausinghpura at 4 pm on Saturday. After a few minutes, he made phone calls to his two relatives informing them to pick him up from Bhausinghpura. However, both of them were busy in purchasing, therefore, they could not reach urgently. However, when they tried to call him after some time, the phone of Sunil was switched off. Meanwhile, the police think that Sunil would have been taken to Padegaon and killed there. There are severe injury marks on his body. The technical investigation was underway till late in the night. Meanwhile, the police are also investigating the friends of the deceased.