Mission Operation: Health Service commissioner inspects civil and eye hospitals

Aurangabad:

The health services commissioner Tukaram Mundhe today took the health officials and personnel to task on finding several shortcomings in rendering health services, lethargy in service, inconvenience of patients, shortage of patients-oriented facilities etc. He warned them of instigating stern action if they do not improve the health services and the day-to-day work culture on priority.

Earlier, Mundhe's tour has been cancelled three times and finally the fourth time, the commissioner at the health services directorate reached the city to inspect the District Civil Hospital (Chikalthana) and the District Eye Hospital (Aam Khas Maidan) today. He interacted with the patients at both hospitals. He inspected along with the district collector Astik Kumar Pandey.

The deputy director (health) Dr Sunita Golait, civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipawale, ophthalmic surgeon Dr Santosh Kale, Dean of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Dr Varsha Rote, OSD of Government Cancer Hospital (GCH) Dr Arvind Gaikwad, Dr Mahesh Vaishnav and others were also present on the occasion.

Relocate parking to the rear side

While visiting the old hostel of Government Dental College students and the STP plant, the damaged compound wall caught his attention. He ordered to immediately close the way to prevent trespassing by private people. Besides, he ordered Dr Kale and Dr Gaikwad to shift the parking area from the front side to the rear side of the Government Cancer Hospital.

The situation is like Beed

Mundhe expressed his displeasure on seeing the running of OPD under a tin shed at District Eye Hospital. While visiting the hospital, he found three halls lying unused. Hence he ordered the shifting of the OPD in one of these halls. It may be noted that the patients undergoing cataract operation have to be registered, admitted three days before the due date and prescribed necessary dosages (if required). He took the officers concerned to task when he found poor maintenance of records relating to registration, prescription and admission of patients. While sharing his displeasure before the deputy director (health), Mundhe said that the situation is the same as it was in Beed. I had to give the same instructions here also. During the interaction with patients, he inquired whether they have got breakfast, tea, or food and what was their quality etc. He also inquired when is their operation date.

The state chief secretary in a meeting held on October 14 gave an order regarding the handing over of the old District Civil Hospital land to GCH. Presently, the District Eye Hospital and GCH are existing here. Acting upon the order, Mundhe along with Pandey held a joint inspection. The duo also surveyed the divisional office of Health Science University near the GCH. The survey is being done to check the feasibility of providing alternate land as the GCH requires additional land for the PET Scanning of patients. Mundhe also reviewed the requirement for beds in Eye Hospital. Meanwhile, Dr Rote and Dr Gaikwad both apprised him of the need for land. Two independent meetings were held in this regard at 1.30 pm and at 5 pm. It is hoped that the decision regarding the requirement for land will be taken soon.