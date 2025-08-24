MIT gets ‘NPTEL Active Local Chapter Award’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT) has been awarded the ‘Active Local Chapter Award’ under the ‘Aspirant Category’ by SWAYAM-NPTEL for the January-April 2025 semester.

MIT is the only college in Marathwada to receive this award, becoming the first engineering college in the Marathwada region this year, adding another prestigious crown to its crown.

MIT started the NPTEL Local Chapter in 2016. Over 500 students and faculty have successfully completed the ‘Certificate Course’ from NPTEL in the last five years. The award was presented at the recently concluded NPTEL Local Chapter felicitation workshop held at IIT Bombay (Powai).

To encourage students and faculty to learn new technical subjects and foster a strong ‘digital learning’ culture, recognising the proactive efforts of MIT, Nandita Madhavan (NPTEL Coordinator - Western Region) and Bharti (Head of Operations, NPTEL) presented the award to Shailesh Biradar and Dr Rashmita Srinivasan.