MIT, Oracle sign MoU

Aurangabad, March 24: The Marathwada Institute of Technology (MIT), Aurangabad and Oracle, one of the world's leading providers of educational resources to educational institutions, recently signed an educational memorandum of understanding. Programming programmes like Java, Database, Oracle Cloud, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Big Data, Classroom Learning Resources, Cloud Technology, Oracle Certificate Materials (Apex) and Oracle Academy Cloud Programme will be made available to students as well as teachers through this agreement. Almost all of these courses are employment-oriented. Shilpa Sanap will be coordinating this MIT-Oracle Academy.

"The students who acquire these skills will create a proper identity," Dr Nilesh Patil, Director, MIT said. Dr Kavita Bhosale, Head of the Department of Computer Sciences and Engineering said that the agreement will provide entrepreneurial education to students. MIT Director General Munish Sharma wished success to MIT-Oracle Academy.