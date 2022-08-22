MIT selected as Nodal Center for Smart India Hackathon

Aurangabad, Aug 22:

Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT) was selected as the nodal centre of Smart India Hackathon (SIH) in Marathwada to facilitate the Hackathon-2022 Software edition.

It may be noted that SIH-2022 is being jointly conducted by the union Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell, All India Council for Technical Education, Persistent Systems, and i4c. The preliminary round was completed across the country recently while its grand finale will be held at 75 places, including MIT, on August 25 and 26.

The SIH grand finale will be inaugurated at 9 am, on August 25. The Innovation Cell will send an observer for the grand finale of SIH at MIT centre.

26 teams to participate at MIT

A total of 26 teams with 156 participants will compete for five ‘Problem Statements’ at MIT for two days. Each ‘Problem Statement’ has a winning amount of Rs 1 lakh.

Under the student innovation category, the top three winners will be presented with prizes of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively. MIT director general Munish Sharma has wished the best of luck to the participating teams. Dr Amit Rawate, Dr Bhakti Ahirwadkar, Dr Babasaheb Sonawane are taking efforts for the grand finale.