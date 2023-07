MIT students succeed in Red Hat Exam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thirteen students of Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar succeeded in the 'Red Hat' examination recently. R.H.C.S.A. certification is based on Linux platform. Successful students are: Yash Desle, Vaishnavi Pardeshi, Vikrant Tambe, Yagyashree Mohod, Shraddha Bhoyer, Akanksha Gavai, Dattatraya Dudhamogre, Pranav Shejul, Ritwik Shinde, Vaishnavi Shastri, Tanmayi Joshi, Priyanka Khamgaonkar and Mayur Katkar.

Director General of MIT Munish Sharma, B N Kshirsagar, director of MIT Dr Santosh Bhosle, principal of MIT Polytechnic Sunil Deshmukh, Dr Smita Kasar, Rakhi Dixit, Priya Nagargoje and Prajakta Nalgirkar congratulated the successful students.