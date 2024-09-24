MIT team to participate in SIH-2024

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A team of MIT will participate in national level Smart India Hackathon (SIH)-2024 where they will creativity and ingenuity. The team qualified Internal Smart India Hackathon (I-SIH) held in the city recently.

With a total of 568 students of 94 teams, guided by 94 expert faculty mentors and evaluated by a panel of seven distinguished judges, MIT students showcased their technical brilliance and innovative solutions for real-world challenges in I-SIH.

From healthcare to agriculture and from transportation to education, the teams tackled problem statements that resonate with India's progress.

Sqn Ldr Vicky Agarwal (retd), the Senior Assistant Professor and Communications Manager all the participants, mentors, coordinators and judges made I-SIH a grand event.