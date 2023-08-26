MIT Vishwaprayag University to be inaugurated soon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 'Vishwaprayag University’ to be launched by MAEER’s MIT Group of Educational Institutes will be inaugurated at Solapur soon.

Maharashtra Academy of Engineering and Educational Research (MAEER)'s MIT has been promoting a value-based global-level education system for the past 40 years at Pune under the planning and guidance of its founder president Dr Vishwanath Karad to nurture the young generation of the country.

The MAEER’s MIT Education Group is already running four universities at different places. They are MIT Arts, Design and Technology Univeristy (Vishwarajbaugh, Pune), Dr Vishwanath Karad MIT World Peace University (Pune), Avantika University (Ujjain, MP) and MIT Technology University (Shillong, Meghalaya).

The education group is also imparting qualitative education through its 63 institutes including Medical, Engineering, Naval Engineering, Polytechnic, Commerce, Science and Technology, Law and Design colleges, School of Government Gurukul and Vishwashanti Sangeet Kal Akademi, CBSE affiliated Schools.

The education group’s teachers are committed to performing their responsibility taking its 40 years of experience.

A spacious building of MIT Vishwaprayag University was developed in Solapur. The university’s building has required qualitative facilities.

General secretary of MAEER’s MIT Group of Education, Pune, Swati Chate said that the dignitaries would inaugurate the new university in the next few days.