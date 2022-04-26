MIT's Arshan Khan secures fifth rank in RTO exam

Aurangabad, April 25: Arshan Khan, an alumnus of the Maharashtra Institute of Technology's Department of Mechanical Engineering 2019 batch, secured the 5th rank in Regional Transport Office (RTO) examination conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission.

A bright student who took part in various activities and also organised many of them, Arshan started his preparation for the RTO examination from the third year onwards without joining any academy's classes.

Dr Santosh Bhosle, director, MIT, felicitated him for his achievement. Director general of MIT Munish Sharma, G S Mandal president Dr Y A Kawade congratulated Arshan. Head of Department, Mechanical Engineering Dr A J Keche, heads of various departments and senior faculty members were present.