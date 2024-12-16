Mixed response to Maharashtra bandh protests

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Anandraj Ambedkar condemned Somnath Suryawanshi's death and called for a Maharashtra Bandh, which saw a mixed response, with strict observance in Ranjangaon Shenpunji. Seven armed police squads patrolled the industrial area to maintain order.

In light of the bandh, PI Krishna Shinde held a meeting on Sunday, urging peace and cooperation. Following this, traders voluntarily kept their shops closed in the morning. However, most marketplaces resumed operations after 2 pm. In Ranjangaon Shenpunji, traders kept their shops closed throughout the day, observing a strict bandh. Schools, colleges, hospitals, industrial factories and medical stores remained open, while other establishments stayed closed.

Republican Sena leaders, members of various parties and organizations and citizens inspired by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s ideology joined a peaceful vehicle rally in the industrial area. The rally passed through Jogeshwari, Ranjangaon, Bajajnagar, Sajapur, Tisgaon, Cidco, Pandharpur, Valadgaon and Waluj.

