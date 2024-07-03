MJP chief engineer suddenly transferred to Nashik

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In an administrative development, the chief engineer of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) R S Lolapod, suddenly transferred on Tuesday. He has been transferred to the Nashik regional division, while the chief engineer and special executive officer of the State Government's Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Manisha Palande, has been appointed in his place.

The new water supply project worth Rs 2740 crore was being carried out under Lolapod's leadership. After issuing the work order, the GVPR company initially started the work at a very slow pace. As a result, the bench took notice of this slow pace. Later on, the bench frequently reviewed the progress, and a constituted committee under the leadership of the divisional commissioner to review the project. Around 70 percent work of the water project has been completed. Hence the sudden transfer of Lolapod amidst this progress surprised one and all. There is speculation among the MJP officers that he was transferred due to his negative stance on the project work in various meetings.

On Tuesday, the transfers of MJP officers and employees were carried out. The orders were issued by the MJP’s Chief Administrative Officer (Establishment), Deepali Deshpande Savedkar, which included the mention of Lolapod's transfer. The order stated that the chief engineers to immediately join their new postings.