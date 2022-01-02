MJP junior college tops in Read To Me Free EduApp

Aurangabad, Jan 2:

Read to Me is a free mobile app developed by the Government of Maharashtra and English Helper to improve English reading and comprehension of students. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Junior College has done the best and topped in the district in using the app, said Dr Kalimuddin Sheikh, director of Maharashtra state regional education authority.

He was speaking at an informal interaction program with students of the college recently. He commended the college for its excellent work in the entire district in the context of the Read to Me app for learning English. He also praised Dr Sanjay Gaikwad for his initiative. Dr Vishal Tayde, head, department of English, Vidya Pradhikaran, appealed to the students to use the Read to Me app as much as possible. Organization president KR Navale, secretary Gokul Patil, principal NR Navale, Bipin Vispute, Vijay Wagh along with teachers and students were present.