MJP outsmarts AMC officials in streamlining water supply of city

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 25:

The municipal commissioner and administrator of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), A K Pandey, today has confirmed that the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) officials outshines in the performance than the AMC officials in finding out a solution to get rid of water woes in the city during this summer season.

The experienced officers of AMC has failed to find out a solution, however, the MJP officials using their expertise proposed lifting of 5 MLD each from Jayakwadi Dam and Harsul Lake and 1 MLD from Naher-e-Ambari (Rauza Baugh). This helped AMC in reviving the erratic water supply and overcome complaints of scarcity in the city, said Pandey.

MJP’s team led by executive engineer Ajay Singh and AMC officers were given the responsibility of improving water distribution of the city. MJP official proposed lifting of 5 MLD water (other than its regular lifting of 4 MLD) from Harsul Lake. The AMC has geared up to lay new pipelines to transport water from the lake till its filteration plant and supply to the citizens. The solution turns to be a permanent. Besides, the lifting of 1 MLD has been revived from Naher-e-Ambari (Rauza Baugh). The work to lift water from Shakkar Baoli (step well) and near by wells on Himayat Baugh campus through laying of new pipelines will be undertaken soon.

Besides, the lifting of water through operating motor pumps 24x7 has been started through installation of pump of 350 HP capacity each at Jayakwadi Dam and at Pharola Treatment Plant, apart from installation of new electricity transformer, has helped increase in lifting 5 MLD water from Jayakwadi Dam.

City receives 11 MLD water

These changes have helped AMC in supplying water to all parts of the city on sixth day.MIDC has also started to provide 3 MLD water.The filling station (at elevated storage reservoir at Cidco N-1) is recording 285 trips through 61 tankers daily, it is learnt.

Meanwhile, the AMC administrator has also appointed a guardian officer to detect the water leakages and thefts in the existing distribution system.The survey along with action against illegal water connections is also underway.

Negativity amongst civic officers

There are many civic officers and personnel working in AMC’s water supply section for the past 15-20 years.However, they failed to provide relief to the citizens using the advanced technology.The negative mindset of the civic officers and personnel emerges as an obstruction in the progress.If any new thing is to be introduced, the civic officers try their best to find way out to avoid its implementation, pointed out the civic chief.