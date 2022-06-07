MJP tests lifting of 5 MLD from Harsul Tank successfully

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 7:

The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) executive engineer Ajay Singh announced successful testing of lifting additional capacity of 5 MLD water from the Harsul Tank on Tuesday evening.

The AMC is already lifting 5 MLD of water from the tank regularly for the past many years. Meanwhile, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) laid a special pipeline of 350 mm diameter till its filtration plant to further increase the lifting capacity by 5 MLD of water.

The MJP team was working on the task for the past 15 days. Earlier, it aimed at completing the testing on Monday, but due to the emergence of multiple problems till midnight, the task remained incomplete. However, on Tuesday, the MJP team focussed on overcoming all the technical hindrances. Later on, all the air existing in the pipeline was emptied. Accordingly, the filtration plant started receiving an additional 5 MLD of water by 5 pm. After due process, the water was supplied to the elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) near Harsul Jail and Harsiddhi. Earlier, these ESRs were getting water from Cidco-Hudco.

Mission Shakkar Baodi

In the meantime, the AMC has also decided to lift water from Shakar Baodi in Himayat Baugh. It will soon be laying a pipeline to lift water from the well to the Rauza Baugh’s filtration plant. A quantity of 1 MLD of water will be lifted, but it is hoped that 3 MLD water could be getting through this mega well.