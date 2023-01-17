MLA, others demand suspension of ACP Dhume

Aurangabad:

A delegation led by MLA, Pradeep Jaiswal, has met the commissioner of police (CP) Nikhil Gupta and demanded immediate suspension of the tainted assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Vishal Dhume, today afternoon.

It may be noted that Dhume after sitting in the car of his friend molested the latter’s wife, who was sitting in the front seat, of the running vehicle. He also forcibly went to their house and also beat the family members mercilessly. Later on, the police vehicle arrives and takes him. The case was registered during the wee hours, but the police did not detain him. He was presented before the court the next day. Moreover, the victim and her family were not updated about the developments and were misled. The cops also were not listening to the victim and her family. Surprisingly, the officer involved in severe crime also gets bail immediately. Due to all the processes in hurry, there is a life threat to the victim’s family from the ACP. The officer meant to protect the citizens had turned into a molester. Hence stern action should be taken against him and should be immediately suspended, stated the memorandum submitted to the CP.

The memorandum was duly signed by MLA Jaiswal, Gautam Kharat, Vishwanath Rajput, Kunal Kharat, Shobha Bade, Vaishnavi Sonawane and others.