MLA Sanjay Shirsath threatens developer

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 28:

Activist Adv Gunratna Sadavarte alleged that MLA Sanjay Shirsat and his personal assistant (PA) threatened a developer for not bidding for a tender amounting Rs 47 crores for construction of the quarters of the judges of Aurangabad division bench. Sadavarte was addressing a press conference here on Wednesday.

Despite threatened, the developer participated in the tender process. However, he was again threatened and debarred from the process. A complaint in this regard has been made to the registrar general. Chief minister and deputy chief minister should take of note of it, Sadavarde said.

Adv Jayashree Patil, Makrand Kulkarni, Machindra Bankar, Nathaji Thengdi and others were present.

Adv Sadavarte also targeted MP Imtiyaaz Jaleel over the issue of PFI. He said, MP Jaleel is people’s representative and he should not obstruct the work of the investigating agency. Similarly, MP Supriya Sule has copied his slogan ‘Jawaab Do’.

CM and deputy CM have not opposed the merger of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation in the government. They are positive about it, he said.

Meanwhile, when contacted MLA Shirsat for his reaction about the allegations, he refused to make any comment.