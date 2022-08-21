MLA Shirsat inaugurates road work, leaves Sena fuming

Strong criticism from Sena: Why roads were omitted

Aurangabad, Aug 21:

White-topping work of 111 roads in the city were to be done under the Smart City mission. However, CEO Dr Abhijeet Chaudhary decided to cancel 87 roads from the list due to lack of funds. Meanwhile, MLA Sanjay Shirsat along with the BJP leaders inaugurated the work of the remaining 24 roads. Taking a jibe, Shiv Sena questioned why only specific roads from the list were omitted and why the inauguration programme was held in a hurry.

So far, announcements were made that 111 roads will be white-topped through the smart city. It was said that Rs 317 crore will be spent on these works. Last week, 87 roads were omitted from the list due to lack of funds. Only 24 roads will be constructed using funds of Rs 80 crores from Smart City. Out of which three road works are in progress. On Sunday, MLA Shirsat from the Shinde group along with BJP leaders performed the Bhumi Pujan of the remaining roads. The political circle and the smart city administration was stunned by the move. Sources mentioned that smart city has nothing to do with this Bhoomi Pujan ceremony. Meanwhile, Sena's metropolitan chief Kishanchand Tanwani said that 87 roads were omitted from the list. The city has suffered great damage. Sena always took follow up for these roads. We also met Dr Chaudhary on this issue. Shinde's group must answer why the Bhumi Pujan was performed in a hurry.

No official programme

Road works are in progress at SB College and Bhagyanagar area from the past three months. The work of the remaining roads will start next week. So far, the Smart City administration has not done the groundbreaking ceremony for these works. Sources mentioned that the administration was thinking of holding the ceremony after the works get complete.