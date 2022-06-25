MLAs fear of losing membership: Khaire

Aurangabad, June 25:

“Two ministers and three MLAs from the district have gone with Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde. Now, they fear of losing their membership. Vaijapur MLA Ramesh Bornare who is one of them requested me to interfere. If the MLAs return here on their own, I will take them to Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshri,” said Chandrakant Khaire, the senior Shiv Sena leader and former MP.

It may be noted that a big group of Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde went to Surat on June 21.

Later, all the rebel MLAs were taken to Guwahati.

“They have been housed in a hotel. They have only one work, that is, eating and sleeping. You cannot restrict their stay in a hotel as they are used to living in public mostly”, he said.

Khaire said that now, the MLAs fear that they may lose membership. MLA Bornare has requested me to interfere. The party will see as to how much MLAs want my interference,” he mentioned. The senior Sena leader said he would surely take them to Matoshri if they return here on their own.

“The rebel MLAs will have to stay in Guwahati for ten to 12 days. They feel troubled on the fifth day. This means that they cannot stay there for a longer time. They have to return to Aurangabad or Mumbai today or tomorrow. The further decision will be taken after holding talks with them,” he added.

Demonstration of strength in Paithan, Sillod

The supporters of Eknath Shinde showed strength in Thane on Saturday.

Supporters of Sandipan Bhumre and Abdul Sattar will demonstrate their strength at Paithan and Sillod on Sunday respectively. Police have started preparations because of the power shows.

There is a message viral on social media that Sattar will arrive in his Constituency by helicopter for the event.