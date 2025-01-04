MLC Ambadas Danve pushes for swift action on civic issues

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Leader of opposition of Legislative council Ambadas Danve has urged municipal officials to swiftly resolve citizens' civic problems warning of action by the SHS (UBT) if delays persist. Danve, accompanied by party leaders held zone-wise meetings with municipal officials to address unresolved issues on Friday.

During visits to the Zone 2 and Zone 9 offices, MLC Danve listened to residents' grievances and facilitated resolutions. One notable case was a four-year-old property tax dispute involving Muktabai Rathod of Ward 56, Sanjaynagar, which was resolved on the spot. He instructed ward officers to actively ensure the provision of civic amenities in their areas.

Crackdown on rising crime

Later in the day, Danve visited Pundliknagar Police Station to address the city's increasing crime rate. Meeting with DCP Nitin Bagate and other officers he stressed the need for strict measures to curb criminal activities. The visit was attended by several prominent leaders, including former Mayor Tryambak Tupe, city chief Raju Vaidya and local leaders like Santosh Jejurkar, Santosh Khendke and Vijay Waghmare. Former corporators Meena Gayke, Sukanya Bhosale and Durga Bhati were also present. Danve’s proactive engagement has sparked hope among residents for quicker and more efficient responses to civic and safety concerns.