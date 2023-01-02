MLC Kale facing opposition for ticket from within party

Aurangabad: Sitting MLC Vikram Kale is facing opposition for ticket of the ensuing Marathwada Teachers Constituency from NCP.

It may be noted that Marathwada Shikshak Sangh (MSS) had a firm grip on this constituency. D K Deshmukh, P M Patil, P G Dasturkar, and Rajabhau Udgirkar won elections in the constituency due to grip. However, the late Vasant Kale stopped the winning streak of candidates of Shikshak Sangh.

Now, the MSS has no control over the Constituency due to the domination of political parties. The MSS candidates contested elections but lost. It is also learnt that MLC Satish Chavan is opposing MLC Kale.

After Vasant Kale, his son Vikram Kale made a firm grip on the Constituency. He implemented initiatives like ‘Shikshak Darbar.

Vikram Kale got the opportunity and won the elections twice. However, this time around, Vikram Kale is facing opposition from his party.

NCP leader Pradeep Solunke sent a letter to NCP State unit president Jayant Patil seeking the party’s ticket for Marathwada Teachers Constituency election. This shows that there is a competition to get the party’s ticket.

Dr Solunke, the State unit president of Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Rashtriya Shikshak Sanghatna, established Rashtravati Shikshak Sanghatna intending to contest the election in the year 2000.

Now, he was thinking about what to do if does not get an NCP ticket. There is speculation that Dr Solunke is becoming a headache for MLC Kale.

In the letter, Dr Solunke stated that he had requested the party head to grant permission to establish Rashtravati Shikshak Sanghatna in 2000 to take the Marathwada Teachers Constituency under the control of NCP. “The party appointed me union’s president on February 8, 2000. The Constituency is permanently under NCP control because of this,” he said in the letter.