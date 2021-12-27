MLC Satish Chavan demands to hold field test of MPSC candidates

Aurangabad, Dec 26:

MLC Satish Chavan demanded a field test of 2000 candidates who have cleared preliminary and main examinations conducted by Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) for the post of PSI should be conducted immediately.

Around two and half years have passed since the examinations were held. MPSC published an advertisement for 496 posts of PS in 2018.

Thousands of candidates took the preliminary examination on March 24, 2019 and main examination on August 4, 2019.

More than 2,000 qualified for both examinations. It was needed to take their field test immediately.

However, as the field test of these candidates was completed yet, they have to bear financial and mental stress. They have been waiting for the field test.

Candidates have to spend Rs 10,000 to 15,000 per month for bodybuilding to pass the field test. Since most of the eligible candidates belonging to farming and labour classes, they can't afford this cost. Satish Chavan questioned as to how many more days will they have to wait?

Considering the increasing age of the candidates, rising cost, the growing impact of Omicron virus, he demanded that the eligible candidates should be given relief by completing the field test immediately.