MLC Satish Chavan to contest from Gangapur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP, Sharad Pawar) has released the second list of 22 candidates for the upcoming assembly election on Saturday.

The NCP (SP) list mentions the nomination of sitting MLC Satish Chavan from Gangapur, sitting MLA Rahul Mote from Paranda (Dharashiv) and sitting MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar from Beed constituencies respectively.

It may be noted that the speculations were at rife when the name of Chavan, who joined NCP (SP) after being suspended for six years from NCP (Ajit Pawar), was not mentioned in the party’s first list released recently.

Meanwhile, Mote will be contesting for the fourth consecutive term from the Paranda constituency. Kshirsagar is a young face, but shot into the news during the last election when he defeated his paternal uncle Jaidutt Kshirsagar in the assembly election. He is the grandson of veteran politician Kesharbai (alias Keshar Kaku) Kshirsagar.