MMPL will reduce warehousing cost and enable timely movement of goods

One among five multi-modal logistics park to be set up in Aurangabad

Aurangabad, Dec 22:

The Central and the State Government have signed a pact to set up five Multi-Modal Logistics Parks (MMLP) in the state including Aurangabad. The industrial fraternity claimed that the move will enable reduction in warehousing cost and enable timely movement of industrial goods throughout the country.

According to the agreement, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation will provide the land for MMPL and National Highways Logistics Management will provide external road connectivity to the site and the Railways department will give external rail connectivity. Elaborating further, CMIA president Shivprasad Jaju said, these logistics parks will enable movement of goods, storage, distribution, re-configuration and complete logistics services of industrial goods. Aurangabad being an exports hub, companies require multi-model transport facility with efficient vehicular movement throughout the country. This will improve the movement of industrial goods.

Will require a minimum 100 acres of area

MMPL is a freight-handling facility that will require minimum 100 acres of land with various modes of transport access, warehousing, specialized storage facility such as cold storage, mechanized material handling and inter-model transfer terminals. It will also require a vast container terminal along with a rail link to quickly move containerized cargo. The park will help reduce warehousing cost making it more affordable for small units, said Narayan Pawar, Massia president.

Will boost domestic export and import

According to industry experts, the park will improve the logistics efficiency and facilitate the domestic export and import trade of automobile, pharmacy, electric, spare parts, raw material and fruits and vegetables. It will reduce loss of perishable goods. The park will give direct and indirect employment to thousands of youths and generate economic activity for ancillary and small and medium industries.